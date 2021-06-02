The Councillor representing Ward 13 of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Honourable Kogiaman Ibhe, has lauded the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for their commitment towards the infrastructural development of the state.

Ibhe, who also thanked the Chairman of the Ogbia Council Area, Honourable Ebinyo Turner, for carrying out ward projects in the 13 wards, gave the commendation during an on-the-spot visit of his ward project site by a group, the “Ward 13 Patriots” in Otuaba community.

He noted that from the inception of the prosperity administration headed by Diri, he knew the government’s mission was to fast-track the development of the state through deliberate provision of infrastructure in the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Councillor, who hinted that he had completed his first ward project, a six-room block of public convenience, said the project was built and fitted with state-of-the art utilities.





He averred that after spending about two years of his three years in the Ogbia legislative arm, he had garnered enough experience, just as he promised to impact on other communities of the ward in his remaining year as councillor.

Ibhe said: “The prosperity government of Governor Diri has done well in the past one year that he and his Deputy have been in office.

“You can see the infrastructural projects everywhere in the state. My council Chairman, Honourable Ebinyo Marvin Turner, has also done well in the Ogbia Local government Area.

“This my ward project has been completed and it’s ready for commissioning soon. Go elsewhere in the LGA and you’ll see other ward projects, all executed by the Turner-led council.

“For the remaining communities of my ward, I want to assure them that before the Turner-led administration as Council Chairman and me as their Ward Councillor would be over, their ward projects too would be executed. We’re not able to do projects in every community due to lack of enough funding for now.”