The Baylesa State Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs. Agatha Goma, has died.

Family sources said the commissioner, who buried her husband early in the year, died in her sleep.

Mrs. Goma (55) was appointed a commissioner in 2016 by Governor Seriake Dickson.

A certain Victoria, who announced Mrs. Goma’s death on a social platform, said: “We heard this evening that one of our mothers in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Agatha Goma, has gone to be with the Lord. She was in the State Assembly and until her demise, was the Commissioner for Local Government Administration.

“This is a very sad day for us all. This message was sent after confirmation from her aides and relatives.”