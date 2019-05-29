<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Igbudu Pedro, the newly-elected chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASSUS) in Bayelsa State, has decried alleged arbitrary short-payment and deduction from teachers’ salaries by some officials of the state government.

He also lamented that several teachers under the Post-Primary Schools Board may not benefit from the implementation of promotions and payment of salary arrears.

Igbudu, a teacher at the Government Technical and Science College, Okaka, stated these in his speech after being elected alongside other officers during the state’s ASSUS delegate’s conference in Yenagoa, to pilot the affairs of the union.

According to him, the May 2019 salary voucher sighted by the union allegedly showed that the salaries of many teachers were N20,000 less than what they earned monthly.

Igbudu assured teachers that the new state ASSUS executive committee, under his leadership, would engage the state government on the capricious slashing of teachers’ salaries.