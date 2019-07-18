<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State House Assembly has passed a three-point resolution ordering the suspension of Mr Walton Liverpool as the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board for illegal award of contracts.

The suspension was sequel to a motion for matter of urgent public importance moved by the Leader of Business, Mr Monday Obolo, during the plenary on Wednesday.

The assembly also invited the Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, chairman and directors of projects in SUBEB, as well as members of the state tender board to appear before a special committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Abraham Ngobere, for explanation on the contracts awarded by the embattled executive secretary.

Speaking during the plenary, Obolo alleged that Liverpool was running the board like a private enterprise where contracts were allegedly awarded, and board members were constantly kept in the dark, without even distribution of projects to schools in the state.

He said, “We viewed the highhandedness of the executive secretary in running the board as fraudulent and retrogressive, and his operation is inimical to the growth of the education sector, especially primary schools in our state.”

Meanwhile, the house has invited the acting executive secretary of the board, Mr Pius Jonah, to appear before the next plenary for screening and confirmation.

The suspended executive secretary of SUBEB is married to one of the sisters of Governor Seriake Dickson and had been in charge since 2012 when the governor assumed office.