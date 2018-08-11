The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Friday passed the Medical University Bill amidst stiff opposition from stakeholders at a public hearing three days earlier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that stakeholders at Tuesday’s public hearing unanimously opposed the establishment of a new tertiary institution in Bayelsa when existing ones are not well funded.

Stakeholders including Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Civil Liberties Organisation amongst others kicked against the idea of a Medical University arguing that the existing medical school is in dire financial need.

Ignoring the consensus at the public hearing, the House went ahead to give expedited passage to the Executive Bill presented by Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Speaker of the House, Kombowei Benson, said the assembly had passed 116 bills in the past one year.

The House proceeded on its annual six week recess.

The House had earlier unanimously rejected a bill before the National Assembly for the establishment of a framework for the water resource sector in Nigeria

The rejection of the bill was preceded by a motion moved by the member representing Southern Ijaw 1, Kate Owoko, (PDP)

Ms Owoko had described the waterway security bill as obnoxious, provocative and targeted at controlling the lifestyle of the people of the Niger Delta region who are predominantly dependent on water and marine activities.