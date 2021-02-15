



The Bauchi government will ensure equity, fairness in ongoing workers’ verification, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nuhu Zaki, has said.

Mr. Zaki said the exercise, being conducted across the 20 local government areas, was not meant to witch-hunt employees, but an effort to further sanitise the state’s civil service.

He warned civil servants in the state against sharp practices, saying, “The state government will continue to instil discipline, transparency, and accountability in the conduct of local government administration.





“Local councils will continue to execute projects as well as deliver services that would add value to the socio-economic well-being of the people, especially those in the rural areas.”

Mr. Zaki also called on council chairpersons to be vigilant and cooperate with security operatives, traditional and community leaders.

The commissioner assured that the ministry would continue to maintain the existing cordial relationship between the traditional rulers and the government, noting that the traditional rulers were custodians of peace and unity.