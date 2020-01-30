<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have renovated a total of 43 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed made this known during the commencement of a “Two Day Retreat” for Members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries and other Political Appointees, in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The governor said the move was to ensure that each of the 323 electoral wards in the state was equipped with one functional PHC centre, to aid residents access healthcare within a short distance.

“We are determined to usher an era of unprecedented progress in healthcare delivery in Bauchi State.

“Since inception, the current administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to making tangible progress in improving health and well-being of its citizens.

“We will also commission a capital inventory of all the secondary and primary healthcare facilities across the state.





“It is pertinent to note that even before this is done, my government had collaborated with UNICEF, resulting in the successful renovation of 43 PHC facilities across the state,” Mohammed said.

The governor who noted that the retreat was the first of its kind in the history of the state, said at the end, it was expected that stakeholders would come up with models and action plans with realistic timelines.

According to him, such plans and models are to help in the realisation of the development benchmarks as contained in his project tagged “My Bauchi Project’.

He further revealed that the retreat was to sit back and reflect on the road his administration had trodden, the choices it made and the strategies it employed to chart a new course to the problem -solving.

Mohammed also revealed that his administration would in 2020, build a brand new N500 million Hajj Camp to alleviate the problems pilgrims often faced; and ensure efficiency in Hajj management.

He said that his administration would also reconstitute both Muslim and Christian Pilgrims’ Boards and involve religious bodies in decision-making for all-inclusive operations of religious programmes in the state.