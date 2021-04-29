The Bauchi State government has suspended an Islamic preacher, Malam Abubakar Idris from further preaching and leading congregational prayers in any part of the State for what it termed “interest of peace”.

Malam Idris’s suspension was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Azare, Katagum Local Government Area-based cleric, signed by the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Community Relations and Social Welfare, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Jalam.

The letter, with reference number: MORAG&CR/S/OFF/04/11/26, dated 27th April, 2021, is titled, “Violation of the ethics of preaching and sermons in the state”.

Jalam stated that report at the government’s disposal revealed that Idris was castigating the companions of Prophet Mohammed in his preaching.

“The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to the manner of your preaching and sermons. The report revealed that you are castigating the companions of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) while conducting your preaching.

“This attitude is a clear violation of the conduct and ethics of preaching, that is capable of raising people’s tension and certainly leads to the violation of law and order which the Government may not tolerate,” Jalam stated in the letter.

He added that Malam Idris is suspended from preaching and leading congregational prayers in any part of the state, advising the cleric to abide by government’s instruction in “your own interest”.

“Consequently, you are suspended from conducting preaching and leading congregational prayers in any part of the State in the interest of peace.

“You are advised to abide by this instruction in your own interest as the security agencies will ensure strict compliance,” he said.