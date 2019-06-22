<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has flagged off a special sanitation exercise in the state capital on Saturday.

Addressing journalists shortly after monitoring the exercise, Mohammed said the exercise was part of his administration’s determination to rid the state capital of mountains of garbage littering it’s streets.

He added that the exercise will help reduce mosquitoes and rodents which are posing serious health challenges to residents.

The Governor therefore, directed that a comprehensive sanitation exercise must be launched and sustained in all the 20 local government areas of the state to ensure a hygienic and healthy environment.