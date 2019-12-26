<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman, has called on Christians to use the Christmas period to preach peace, unity and love for one another so as to have lasting peace in the state and the country at large.

In a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Abdul Ahmad Burra, the Speaker while congratulating the Christian community called on them to uphold the teachings and virtues of Jesus which include love, peaceful coexistence, faithfulness, honesty, among others. He prayed that this year’s Christmas will bring more joy, love, peace and mutual understanding among diverse people of Bauchi state and Nigeria at large.