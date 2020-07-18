



There was wild jubilation in Maje town, headquarters of Guda Ward in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Thursday as Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, provided a 33KVA transformer to restore electricity in the community after three years of darkness.

A statement issued by Abdul Ahmad Burra, spokesperson to the Bauchi speaker said youths and other residents of the town trooped out to witness the installation of the transformer which was brought by officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) for installation.

While speaking to the members of the community, Suleiman who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Musa Bako Ningi, said that the provision of the transformer is a dream that came true because the speaker has for long, even before he contested the election, been struggling to restore electricity in the area.

Alhaji Musa Bako added that the speaker will continue to bring more development especially in the areas of infrastructure, human development and education to the community, saying that this is just a tip of an iceberg.





In his speech, Village Head of Guda Alhaji Abdu Gambo expressed the appreciation of the community to the Speaker for coming to their aid when there hope to see light again was almost lost.

He added that the gesture of the speaker has deeply touched the hearts of the people of the area and they will reciprocate the gesture by praying and supporting the speaker.

Also speaking, Guda Alhaji Haruna Abdu expressed the gratitude of the people of Maje to the speaker who he described as a true and patriotic son of the soil.

He narrated how the transformer that developed fault put them in darkness for more than three years, adding that efforts to reach the previous governments and many politicians to come to their aid did not yield a positive result.

According to Babaji Matashi, the people of Maje will remain grateful and prayerful to the Speaker for his many interventions in the area.