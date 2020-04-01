<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bauchi State government has announced a total shut down of the state as part of its effort to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus, an official statement said.

The state recorded its third index case on Tuesday when an unnamed 55 years old man tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.

Health officials in Bauchi said 70 persons have had their blood samples tested for COVID-19 at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; and three, including the state governor, Bala Mohammed, turned out positive.

The second and third cases were amongst those who had primary contact with the state governor.

The state health officials said they are incapable of taking the blood samples of newly traced contacts, due to lack of laboratory containers for transporting their samples.





On Tuesday, Governor Mohammed, had, from his isolation, approved a 14-day lockdown of Bauchi state.

The secretary to the state government, Muhammed Baba, in a statement signed by him said the lockdown will take effect by 6 pm on Thursday, 2 April 2020.

Consequently, he said “all borders to Bauchi state will remain closed.”

The SSG said in order to ease the difficulties residents would likely face during the lockdown, the governor has also approved that movements would be allowed “between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturdays and Wednesdays” to enable them to buy food and other domestic needs.

He said the ban does not affect those on essential duties.

“The governor appeals to the public to appreciate that these measures are aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus outbreak that is threatening the society, ” the SSG said.