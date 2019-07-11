<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Bauchi have expressed displeasure over the temporary ban by the federal government of its RUGA policy, a programme the federal government says will help to end herders/farmers conflict across the nation.

While calling for a ‘more inclusive solution’ that takes into account the interests of all stakeholders, Bauchi residents say the federal government should focus on collaborating with the State government to save the collapsing education system and create jobs for women and youths in the State.

Speaking, a pepper trader at Wunti market in Bauchi, Aminu Shittu said he would support a more acceptable solution that does not require people to give away their lands.

“As you know, the RUGA policy as it is has already been greeted with suspicion by our compatriots in the South. I am of the opinion that the government should cancel the programme and come up with a better solution that enjoys the support of all Nigerians.

“I also think that the federal government can collaborate with Bauchi government to save our collapsing education system and help create jobs for our teeming youths and women,” he said.

Another resident, Hannatu Halashe, a graduate of Dietetics and Nutrition said she was displeased with the federal government’s “lopsided attention to matters affecting Fulani herders, while paying lip service to other pressing matters”.

“I am disappointed in the government. Do I have to be a herder to be cared for by a government that represents me? Since I graduated 4 years ago, I have approached over 20 institutions to help me with capital to start a business, but as I speak, not even one is willing to help. Worse still, there are no jobs anywhere, unless you know someone up there,” she lamented.