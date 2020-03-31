<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State has recorded another positive case of COVID-19 bringing the number of positive cases in the state to three including Governor Bala Mohammed.

The confirmation of the new positive case was announced by the state deputy governor, Sen Baba Tela while he was briefing journalists on the daily updates of the virus in the state saying that the new case is a 55-year-old man who had contact with one of the two positive cases earlier reported.

Newsmen report that Baba Tela assured that efforts have been intensified to trace all of the contacts of the three positive cases to ensure that they were tested to confirm their status.

The deputy governor who is chairman of the State Rapid Response Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever explained that so far, the samples of 100 people have been taken and tested out of which a substantial number have turned out negative.





He, however, assured that the state is ready to curtail the spread of the infection across the state declaring that, “our isolation centre here in Bayara General Hospital is 80 per cent ready, by tomorrow (Wednesday) it will be operational and ready to admit patients for management.”

The deputy governor also disclosed that essential drugs and other management needs have been procured for case management and treatment regretting, however, that the distance between Bauchi and Abuja is an impediment to quick response to the test.

He appealed to the NCDC to as a matter of urgency give the state all necessary testing machines considering the suspected number of cases discovered in the state so far.

He then warned that he lockdown will be total with only people on essential services allowed to operate, adding that security operatives have been instructed to enforce the lockdown order appealing to the public to cooperate with the government in order to reduce the spread of the infection.