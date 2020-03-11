<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB) says the state has recorded about 85 per cent increase in enrollment of pupils in primary and Junior Secondary schools.

Spokesperson of the board, Malam Muhammad Abdullahi, told newsmen in Bauchi Wednesday that the feat was achieved following measures taken to boost education in the state, especially Girl-Child education.

He listed the measures to include the execution of N5 billion worth of projects in 2017 and 2018 , during which Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools were either constructed or renovated and provided with furniture.





According to him, the projects were executed in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state basic education board.

Abdullahi said the state government had recently released N1.5 billion to the UBEC as its counterparts fund for the year 2019 to enable Bauchi benefit from more projects, adding that government had already presented its action plan.