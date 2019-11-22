<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that 112 persons lost their lives in Bauchi State, while several others sustained injuries in no fewer than 1,750 road accidents recorded in the last six months.

The Bauchi Sector Commander of the Corps, Abdulrasak Najume stated this on Thursday during the commemoration of the world remembrance day for victims of road accidents in Bauchi.

He said that N1.5 trillion naira have been spent on the purchase of drugs and other equipments annually for victims of road crashes, adding that such huge amount of money should have been used to develop another critical sector of the economy.

He lamented how Nigerians continued to show laxity towards reducing road crashes which contributed to loss of lives and property.

“The lack of concern by Nigerians towards the loss of lives and property is the reason there is an increase in road crashes and that is why it is a collective responsibility for all of us here to work together and be our brother’s keeper,” he said.

Abdulrazak urged religious and community leaders, Civil Society Organizations, leaders of motor park Unions and other stakeholders in the state to help in combating the ugly trend through massive sensitization and Campaigns.

The Commandant, who said that the command will continue to deliver on its mandate in ensuring safety on the highways, appealed to vehicle owners and other road users to ensure that they obeyed traffic rules and regulations by avoiding overspeeding, overloading, wrong overtaking and indiscriminate parking on the highways.