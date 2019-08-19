<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC), on Sunday called on Gov. Bala Mohammed to provide modern equipment to the station to enable it cope with emerging trends.

Alhaji Sirajo Ma’aji, its Managing Director, made the request during a special Eid-el Kabir programme organised by the station tagged “Bikin Shagulgulan Sallah.”

Ma’aji said that the call became imperative in order to enable the station comply with the directive issued by the National Broadcasting Commission on digitalisation of broadcast media houses.

He acknowledged efforts being made by government towards repositioning the operations of the station for effective service delivery, and promised to reciprocate the gesture through quality broadcast.

Ma’aji said that the station, which started its operations in 1977, was keen on enhancing the capacity of workers for effective and efficient services.

He assured listeners of the station’s determination to initiate educative and enlightenment progammes geared towards building a better society, saying that the event was organised to strengthen the relationship with listeners.

The managing director called for constructive criticism that would boost service delivery, and expressed readiness to listen to salient observations.

Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, in a remark, commended the organisers of the event and applauded the station for effective propagation of government policies and programmes.

Suleiman observed that radio remained the only medium that reaches a large audience, and assured the management of government’s readiness to address the challenges faced by the sation.

The speaker urged heads of media organisations in the state to initiate programmes on flood disasters so as to minimise the dangers caused by the menace