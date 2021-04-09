



No fewer than five inmates and two officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Bauchi State have been injured following a riot in the male section of the facility.

The spokesman of the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, who confirmed the development, said the State Police Command had sent some reinforcement to prevent a possible jailbreak.

He said the inmates instigated the violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.





Adam said: “There was a riot, not sporadic gunshot traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo State where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some conspires from the south and they are serving their sentences here.

“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”