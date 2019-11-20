<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to the Bauchi State Police Command.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Mr Kamal Datti Abubakar.

The new Commissioner, Phillip S Maku, assumed duty on Monday, November 18.

Maku took over from Commissioner Habu A Sani, who was redeployed as Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State Police Command.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said Maku is a seasoned officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside Nigeria.

The new Commissioner, he said, hails from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Maku joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988, and since then he has occupied various positions and posts both within and outside Nigeria, the PPRO said in the release.

His last posting was as Commissioner of Police in charge of Department of Logistics and Supply at Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.