



The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 30 suspects in connection with various criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and phone snatching.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the Police headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, said that on Monday 22nd March 2021, a joint operations with members of Peace and Security Committee, Bauchi, led to the arrest of one 24-year-old Aliyu Usman of Anguwan Hardo and one 18-year-old Abdullahi Ibrahim of the same address, who conspired with one Nazifi of Kofar Simi Bauchi and others at large, and burgled the house of one Habib Mohammed, a staff of Ruwasa.

He said the suspects, armed machetes and other deadly weapons, burgled the house of the occupant and robbed him of a laptop computer, two Infinix phones, one Tambo phone and jewelries, adding that the suspects would be charged to court for proper prosecution.

The CP said that on Thursday 25th March 2021, a team of detectives attached to Area Command Metro in collaboration with members of Peace and Security Committee, Bauchi State, arrested a group of suspected armed robbers, house trespassers and phone snatchers.





He mentioned the names of the suspects to include Abdullahi Hashim, age 20 of Zango, Shuaibu Mohammed Nasir Alias of Zango, Ahmed Abdullahi Alias of Nasarawa Bauchi, Al-Anon Dahiru of Jahun Bauchi, Mohammed Ismail of federal low-cost Bauchi and Aliyu Adamu of Jahun Bauchi, adding that they conspired with eighth other suspects.

He said that the suspects who armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as machetes and knives, broke into houses at Zango, attacked the occupants and robbed them of valuable items which include phones, laptops, motorcycles, plasma Television and jewelries, all valued at the sum of N3.1 million in addition to a cash sum of N290,000 which they cartered away.

The Police Commissioner said that on the 31/3/2021 at about 1130 hrs, one Abdulkarim Isah, aged 20 years of Karin Lamido of Taraba State, conspired with three others now at large and invaded the house of One Mallam Usman Gandi of Ruga village of Alkaleri local government in a bid to kidnap him and his wife.

The police boss said that through robust intelligence, detectives were able to track down the suspect Abdulkarim, alongside one, Yusuf Adamu, adding that during interrogation, both suspects voluntarily confessed to various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery and drug trafficking, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.