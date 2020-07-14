



Some parents in Bauchi have enrolled their wards to undergo online training programmers as part of efforts to keep them busy and enable them learn new trades, checks have revealed.

Some of the trades include baking, hand crafts and cosmetics, among others, all aimed at curbing idleness among their wards.

Newsmen report that the children, both boys and girls, mostly between ages of nine and 16, are involved in online training, using the internet from the comfort of their homes.

A mother, Mrs Maryam Idris, told NAN that the period which the children had remained idle, was too long and unexpected, as such something must be done on the part of parents.

“We conduct lessons for them at home; both the basic and Islamic education, but we still decided that they learn a trade because this pandemic has become an eye opener.

“My children are into computer graphics using the internet to design logos and art works, among others, while the only girl selected training on catering practicals, using Facebook, at the sum of N2,000 for two weeks,” she said.

Another parent, Mrs Hadiza Tukur, said that her three boys were home, learning carpentry on the Pinterest page, another social media platform.

“We bought the tool kits and some items such as spray paints, brushes, glitter and gum, wood and canvass.

“Knowledge is vast, as the conventional schools are closed, other ideas that would develop the children intellectually, could be explored,” she advised.





Tukur called on parents to engage their children in craft-making and other simple skills that would contribute to national development and become source of income in future.

Also in his contribution, a father, Mr Mubarak Nuhu, said that his children were using a social media platform known as ‘Pinterest’ to learn skills such as recycling used items into home decor and other creative activities.

He said that the cost of securing data was the challenge faced in using the internet to acquire the skills as the children remained indoors due to the corona virus pandemic.

Newsmen also observes that some school children were in the habit of converging in various workshops located within residential areas to learn carpentry, welding and tailoring trades, all with their face mask and hand gloves.

One of the online business owners, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, said that baking and pastry making was her hubby, as such she decided to use the internet to generate some income and impact on the children during the pandemic.

She said that the price of the online training was just a stipend as a sign of commitments by parents, adding that she charged N2,000 registration fee.

Abubakar said that the training, which would be conducted for two weeks under the H.KM Food online page, would at the end, award certificates and provide recipes to participants, free of charge.