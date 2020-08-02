



The Bauchi state government has debunked the allegation of the non-payment of July salaries in the state, saying that no legitimate civil servant in the state will be deprived of his or her salary as it has so far paid more than sixty percent of its workers their July salaries.

Briefing newsmen at Ramat House Bauchi, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, attributed the delay in the July salaries to network challenges encountered by banking system.

The Commissioner assured that workers would continue to recieve their salaries as at when due and apologised on behalf of the state government to workers who are yet to receive their July salaries as a result of banks challenges.

Gamawa maintained that out of all the states of the federation, Bauchi state has been consistent in the payment of salaries and pensions, adding that the payment of salaries and pensions is one of the priority of the administration of Governor Mohammed.

The Commissioner said that the Governor has introduced many reforms as part of measures to block leakages and the problem of ghost workers in the state government payroll.

“As against the rumour on the non-payment of July salaries, I want to inform the citizens of Bauchi state that Governor Mohammed has already paid the salaries, but we realised that some are yet to receive their entitlements. The problem is not from the government, but from banks.”

“I want to apologise on behalf of the government to those who are yet to receive their salaries and to every legitimate workers who were also affected by our verification exercise. The public holidays on Thursday and Friday also affected the payment, but we are hoping everyone will receive alerts by Monday or Tuesday. We have already provided platforms for receiving every complain and we are ready to expedite action on them.”





“It is unfortunate that some people are now using the issue of payment of salaries for politics and I know those that are benefiting from ghost workers will also make noise.”

For clarification, the Local government authorities, local government areas and PHCA staff were paid fully between 24th July and 27th July, 2020.

“Also, all the staff working with Microfinance Banks and Bank of Agric were paid state salary and are currently paying salaries in their respective branches and the State salary for the remaining staff, working with commercial banks for July 2020 were enrouted to the individual employees accounts in all commercial Banks via NIBSS PayPlus service platform. The platform anchoring E-payment in the country has been going through challenges in the last six weeks”, he said

On the payment of the 30,000 new minimum wage, the Commissioner said already, the state has commenced the payment from level one to seven ans recalled that, on the inception of the administration, it discovered a lot of fraud and ghost workers in the payroll of the state government which necessitated the government to set up a committee responsible for sanitizing the system.

The commissioner said that all the reforms introduced are to enable the state government free resources for the employment of qualified citizens into the state civil service.

“All what we are doing is to free resources thereby eliminating fraud, ghost workers and even clean our system. We inherited a lot of pension backlog and are determined to pay all serving and retired civil servants their salaries and pensions, but that is only possible if we end the corruption in the system and make savings”, he added