Succour may soon come the way of flood victims in Bauchi State as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate release of the sum of N800 million for flood rehabilitation in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The disclosure was made by the state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed while addressing people of the area at the bank of Jama’are river, saying that the fund was approved under the ecological project of the Federal Government.

The governor also requested the federal government to look into the possibility of providing a dam in Jama’are under its water resources strategy as part of measures to avert re-occurrence of over flooding in the area.

Bala Mohammed therefore cautioned farmers in the area against farming along the water ways in order not to be affected by the flood.

The acting Head of Administration, Jama’are Local Government, Alhaji Bala Hafizu, had earlier said that over 100 farmlands, worth over N100 million have been affected as a result of over flooding.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed visited Jama’are Central Market to assess the extent of the damage incurred during the flood disaster.

While assuring the affected victims for immediate government’s intervention, the governor expressed gratitude to the people of the local government for their support to his administration.