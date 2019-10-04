<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bauchi State Government Assets and Property Recovery Committee has alleged that over N200bn was mismanaged or stolen under the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda.

The committee said the funds were part of a total of N564,851,151,690.05 which accrued to Bauchi State as ecological fund between May 2007 and May 2015.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, inaugurated the committee on 12th July, 2019, with the mandate to recover all stolen funds and assets belonging to the state carted away by officials of former administrations.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday night in Bauchi, the Public Relations Officer 1 of the committee, Alhaji Umar Ningi, said that the committee took a decision to operate within the boundaries of laws of the federation and other enabling laws enacted by the Bauchi State House of Assembly in the discharge of its assignment.

He stated that the committee received a total of 279 petitions, complaints and whistle blower exposés pointing out that in addition to these, the committee also received information about federal allocations, local and international loans, aids, grants, donations and other interventions, from primary and secondary sources.

Ningi said, “According to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the sum of N2,000,000,000 was paid to the Bauchi State Government as its share of the ecological fund for the year 2013.

“Similarly, the Ecological Fund Office had, through a letter with reference no. EF/ACCT/019/1/14, and dated 18th September, 2019, confirmed that in 2014, another N500,000,000 was paid into the Bauchi State Government’s account No. 0998552029, domiciled in FCMB, as grant for displaced persons in the state. What is outstanding is how this amount totaling N2,500,000,000 were expended.

“A total of N564,851,151,690 had accrued to Bauchi State between May 2007 and May 2015. Over N200,000,000,000 of these funds was mismanaged under the administration of former Governor Isah Yuguda.”

Ningi said the committee discovered that Yuguda’s administration took a loan of over N100bn within the eight years without approval from the State House of Assembly.

“Similarly, the committee discovered that a total of N881,464,360.73 was the interest charge on the unauthorised loans.”