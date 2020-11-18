The Tirwum Ward Development Committee (WDC), a grassroot organization in a suburb of Bauchi town, has carried out sensitization meetings with footballers and fans alike on Safe Parenthood and Child Birth Spacing (CBS) on various football pitches located within the community, WDC chairman, Yusuf Adamu said on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen.

He said that the committee initiated such meetings to emphasize Adolescent, Young and Youths Reproductive Health, adding, “The football pitch is a place to catch a large population of young people. We use their leisure period to disseminate information on CBS”.

Adamu said some intending couples were now visiting the committee’s Primary Health Care center in Tirwum, for counselling on Child Birth Spacing and for decision making.





He, however, lamented cases of unprofessionalism exhibited by some service providers in some CBS units, saying “during our interaction with husbands in our community, a man complained that his wife was cut three times in the process of accessing CBS. Such acts sometimes discourage people from seeking services.”

Therefore, “I am calling on the authorities to ensure that service providers in CBS units are trained for better service,” he said.

Adamu commended the efforts of community volunteers for their house-to-house campaign on CBS, saying, ”the volunteers conduct house-to-house mobilization on CBS and keep their records with the Ward Head, and this has created awareness in the residents,” he said.