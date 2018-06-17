The wife of the Bauchi State governor, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar, has sympathised with the people of the state affected by Saturday’s rainstorm, which wreaked havoc on parts of the state capital.

Hajia Abubakar, according to a statement by her Press Secretary, Rashida Yusuf, reacted to the incident that affected most parts of Bauchi, the state capital.

She described the incident, which resulted in the destruction of many homes, farms, schools, and other public amenities in Bauchi as a natural disaster.

The governor’s wife, who said she received the news of the destruction with sadness, said that it was a clear case of a natural disaster, and therefore called on various government agencies and public-spirited individuals to help provide immediate relief to the affected communities.

She stressed the need for residents of the state capital and the state at large to be vigilant and conscious of the fact that the rainy season has just begun, adding that more attention should be geared towards adequate protection of lives and property in the neighborhood.

Hajia Abubakar, who called on members of the public to desist from dumping refuse and other irrelevant items that can hinder easy passage of rain water inside drainages, appealed to relevant government agencies to swing into action towards finding palliative measures to the affected victims.