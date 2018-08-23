Bauchi State Government has denied the allegation that it is behind the travails of Maryam Garba Bagel, the only female member in the State House of Assembly and senatorial candidate on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the recent Bauchi South by-election, portraying her as an “immoral” person via her pictures photoshopped into pornographic images.

A statement issued yesterday, by Ali M. Ali, Governor Mohammed Abubakar’s Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, stated that Bagel was never a threat to the governor or his administration and, therefore, find her accusation “amusing.”

The statement read it part: “Our attention has been drawn to the fantastic claims made by Maryam Bagel, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly to the effect that the Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (esq) is behind some faceless elements intent on ‘humiliating’ her by portraying her as “immoral” person via her pictures photoshopped into pornographic images!

“According to her, these elements delivered an envelope filled with copies of these pictures, called and warned her to ‘desist’ from being “antagonistic” to the government of Governor Abubakar or else they will make public these photoshopped images.

“We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure.

“The governor has a cast iron reputation of moral uprightness. His moral credentials are beyond reproach. It is, therefore, inconceivable that he will encourage, let alone, sponsor such desperate measure.”