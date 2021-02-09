



Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has promised to protect children and women in the state by implementing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act recently passed by the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The governor made the pronouncement on Tuesday during the launching of an action plan for women, peace and security in Bauchi.

The action plan was initiated by the UN women, Norwegian embassy and International Alert to address violence against women in the state.

The action plan has recently been validated by the Bauchi ministry of women affairs and all recognized women groups in the state and forwarded to the state government for implementation.

While launching the action plan, governor Mohammed lamented how women are abused by unscrupulous elements who rape and molest women, while also noting some societal norms that hinder their socio-economic and political development.





He said his administration is considerate of women, adding that he has appointed them to head several agencies and ministries in the state.

According to him, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law recently passed into law by the Bauchi state House of Assembly will also be domesticated and implemented very soon to tackle human rights violation.

Also speaking, the country representative of UN Women, Mrs Comfort Lamptey explained that 12 states in Nigeria have so far drafted action plans on women peace and security, saying that UN women and their partners are committed to improving the plights of women in the nation.

She appealed to their male counterparts to provide enable environment for women to develop and harness their potentials.