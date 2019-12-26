<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Christian community in Bauchi State has been enjoined to put into practice the exemplary life of Jesus Christ in their daily activities by promoting peace and peaceful coexistence with their neighbours particularly those who do not share the same faith with them.

The call was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in his Goodwill message to Christians on the occasion of the 2019 Christmas Celebration, recalling that Jesus Christ lived and died in order to save mankind.

According to him, Jesus Christ led “simple, exemplary life and preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God. These are the virtues that, people irrespective of their religious or social status are enjoined not only to imbibe but put into practice at all times.”

Bala Mohammed added that “Christmas would be meaningless if we cannot apply its significance to our peculiar environment and circumstances.”

He also pointed out that, “it is expected that these noble characteristics of Jesus Christ that preached peaceful coexistence among and between his followers and the adherents of other beliefs are worthy of emulation”.

The Governor further enjoined Christians while celebrating the event with meditation and happiness, should also reflect seriously on their routine and spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray for better and prosperous years ahead.

To this end, Governor Bala Mohammed called for mutual understanding among the citizenry irrespective of their differences in religion and political affiliation for the development of the society.

The Governor who noted that one of the responsibilities of any government is to ensure the security of lives and property of its citizens said his administration was totally committed to discharge the onerous responsibilities and trust bestowed on him.

He, therefore, urged people to support and cooperate with his administration as it will do everything possible to secure the state for the continued prevalence of peace.