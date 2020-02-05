<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed today sworn in the newly appointed Chief of Staff Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu.

Others sworn in by the governor are Alhaji Garba Dahiru as Commissioner and Hajiya Amina Muhammad Katagum as Focal Person and Special Adviser, Social Investment Programme.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony at Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala enjoined them to discharge their duties faithfully and in accordance with the country’s constitution.

He said the operations of his administration will be guided in line with global best practices and in accordance with the basic principles of good governance.





According to him, despite lack of resources, internally generated revenue and other challenges facing the state, with their collective efforts, the administration will make the change required.

The governor acknowledged the qualities of the sworn in appointees and challenged them to focus, sacrifice and imbibe team work so as to achieve the desired objectives.

The newly appointed Chief of Staff to the Bauchi State Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu who spoke on behalf of the sworn in appointees pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by being loyal and supportive to the governor.