Bauchi Governor Bala Muhammed has sworn-in 20 newly appointed local government caretaker committee chairmen, charging them to adopt accountability and transparency in the discharge of their duty.

Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, the governor who was assisted by the Chief Judge of the State, Mrs. Rabi Talatu Umar, said the success of the local government administration would be a yardstick for his government.

He also charged the appointees to adopt all inclusive government, stating “I want you to have your first meeting with the grassroot leaders, to show them that we work with them” He said.

Muhammed promised to make the councils more effective by putting full administrative officers in place in no time.

The Governor cautioned the Caretaker Chairmen against mismanagement of resources.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Caretaker Chairman, Barrister Kefas Magaji pledged their support to the governor for the success of his administration.

The Committee Chairmen include

Alhaji Yusuf Garba, Alkaleri LGA;

Alhaji Danladi Danbaba, Bauchi LGA‎;

Mr. Ilya Habila, Bogoro LGA;

Alhaji Sale Dumba, Dass;

Alhaji Gara’u Adamu, Darazo LGA and

Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar Dambam LGA.

Alhaji Adamu Lele, Gamawa LGA;‎

Alhaji Abubakar Ado, Giade LGA;

Alhaji Dayyabu Kariya, Ganjuwa LGA;

Alhaji Ahmad Itas, Itas/Gadau LGA;

Alhaji Sama’ila Dogon Jeji, Jamaare LGA ;

Alhaji Babayo madara, Katagum LGA;

Alhaji Yaro Muhammad, Misau LGA.

Alhaji Bappa Abdu, Kirfi LGA;‎

Malam Nura Dan Mai Sharia, Ningi LGA;

Alhaji Maigari Khanna, Shira LGA;

Barrister Kefas Magaji, Tafawa Balewa LGA;

Alhaji Shehu Buba, Toro LGA;

Alhaji Muhammad Danjummai, Warji LGA

Alhaji Yahuza Zaki, Zaki LGA.