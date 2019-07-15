<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In continuation of his overhauling of the system left behind by the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved immediate sacking of Umar Gokaru as the Head of the Civil Service and appointed Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the new Head of Civil Service.

A statement signed by the Governor’s spokesman, Dr Ladan Salihu indicated that before his appointment, the new Head of Service was the Permanent Secretary Special Services, Governor’s Office.

The statement further explained that Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa replaced the outgoing Head of Service Alhaji Adamu Umar Gokaru, who was directed by the Governor to proceed on compulsory retirement in the public interest.

According to the statement, the Governor appreciated the former Head of Service for his invaluable contribution to the state civil service.

Adamu Umaru Gokaru was appointed as the Head of the State Civil Service by former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, towards the end of the administration in 2018. He had served as the Accountant-General of the State during the administration of former Governor, Isa Yuguda.