<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

For his contributions towards the achievement of the SDGs, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been nominated among the personalities to receive the 2019/2020 Nigerian Sustainable and Good Governance Presidential Awards.

The Director General, Bauchi State Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Maryam Garba Bagel who led members of the Project Management Committee for SDGs “Aso Rock declaration 2020” on an advocacy visit to the Governor at the Government House Bauchi, attributed his emergence to receive the award to the achievements recorded in the implementation of the SDGs projects in the state.

She further explained that “The award of the 2019/2020 to receive by our Governor was in recognition of his outstanding commitments to noble ideals of SDG’s”.

According to her, with the inception of the present administration in the state, the state SDGs office has recently officially handed over the completed 2018 SDGs projects executed in selected communities in 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Maryam Garba Bagel who was appointed as the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the Project Management Committee of the SDGs projects expressed gratitude to the Governor for his support to her office.

The Director General also said that during the Presidential Awards Presentation scheduled for 12th to 14th of February, 2020 at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari will Launch the 3Ps of next level agenda 2020′ with the theme, ‘Leveraging on Patriotism, Productivity and Prosperity for The Attainment of United Nations’ SDGs and Nigeria’s Next-Level Agenda 2023’.

She further pointed out that, the first-ever Nigeria Sustainable Development Conference (Aso Rock Declaration 2020) will bring together top echelon Political Leaders, members of Federal and States Executive Council, eminent technocrats Policymakers, Senior officials of International Development Agencies/Development Finance Institutions, Diplomats, Development Experts, Researchers and Leadership of the Organized Private Sector among others.

Maryam Bagel noted that over 650 Participants will brainstorm, articulate, deliberate and offer solutions to Nigeria’s myriad and peculiar development challenges that are in tandem with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the ideals of Federal Government’s Next-Level Agenda, in an exclusive context.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir while receiving members of the Project Management Committee of the SDG’s projects, described the appointment of Maryam Garba Bagel Director General, Bauchi office of SDGs as a well deserved because of her outstanding performance while at the State House of Assembly.

He stated that ” For your information, Maryam Bagel was from the APC but I found her very competent. I respect her so much because of her contribution in challenging the last administration for failure to deliver on its mandate. She was among those who supported me to become the elected Governor of Bauchi state”.

On her appointment as the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the 3Ps next level agenda and the SDGs 2030, the Governor expressed confidence that with her pedigree, Maryam Garba Bagel will justify the confidence reposed in her.