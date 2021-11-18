Bauchi governor presents N195 billion 2022 budget proposal to state assembly

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has presented a budget proposal of over N195.3 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget on Thursday at the floor of the state Assembly, Governor Mohammed said that the budget was tagged “budget of consolidation and continuous commitment” aimed at making the state great.

He said that the budget was made up of N110.6 billion capital expenditure, representing 57 per cent and N84.4 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 43 per cent.

According to Governor Mohammed, the 2022 proposed Budget is 8.5 % lower than that of the 2021 budget as the reduction was arrived at in order to align the projections with the current economic realities especially related to the state ability to meet anticipated revenues.

“The state government has in the course of the preparation of the 2022 Budget taken measures into consideration which includes ensuring the completion of on-going projects only, proposing new projects only on the basis of critical need and the immediate impact it would make on the lives of the people,” he said.

Other measures according to the Governor include ensuring reduction in non-essential overheads, compliance with Budget guidelines issued by the Nigerian Governors Forum to ensure peer review and comparability and maintenance of critical spending on core Government services among others.

He appealed to the Assembly to expedite action towards passing the Budget into law to enable the government to implement the programmes and projects that will have a significant impact on the people of the state.

Responding, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman said that the assembly will work closely with ministries, departments and agencies in the state to ensure timely passage of the 2022 budget.