Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi on Tuesday presented a budget of N167 billion for 2020 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Muhammad, who presented the budget tagged ‘the renewal of hope’ in Bauchi, said it was made up of N94billion capital expenditure representing 57 per cent and N72 billion recurrent expenditure representing 43 per cent.

He said the budget was lower than that of 2019 as the government wanted a realistic budget.

Muhammadu explained that the budget was carefully prepared in such a way that all projects captured would be implemented.

He said N102 billion was estimated as recurrent revenue which was made up of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N21billion, Statutory Allocation of N80billion, with N72 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

According to Muhammad, the education sector has the highest allocation under the social sector with N26 billion representing 15.10 per cent with the health sector having N25billion representing 15.41 per cent.