Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed dissatisfaction with the current condition of the Yankari Games Reserve and Safari and therefore seeks for the support of relevant professional bodies for the protection and conservation of its facilities.

The Governor stated this on Friday when he received in audience, members of the Wildlife Conservation Society who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Bauchi.

He also suggested for Community Relations for the protection of the forest and reaffirmed the determination of his administration to come up with strategies for enhancing the capacity of the reserve just as he pledged to provide the necessary support in an effort to make it operate in line with international standards of tourism and relaxation.

On the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and the society in 2014, Governor Bala Mohammed pledged to review it for effective service delivery.

While acknowledging the contributions of the society in the area of conservation of facilities in Yankari Games Reserve, the Governor said that experts would be engaged to find a lasting solution to the challenges facing the centre.

On his part, the leader of the delegation who is the Country Director, Nigeria Programme of the Society, Mr Andrew Dunn, recalled that the MOU signed between the two bodies was to ensure effective management of facilities in Yankari Games Reserves in the area of conservation.

Andree Dunn who said that already the society has provided technical assistance in the centre noted that the society is working in 50 countries across the globe.

The Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Lydia Tsammani explained that Yankari Games Reserve was divided into two, the tourism and conservation.