<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has directed immediate transfer of gas explosion victims presently receiving treatment at in Tafawa-Balewa General Hospital for proper medical care.

The Governor who was in the hospital to sympathise with his supporters who were affected by the gas explosion in the town directed that the victims be transferred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi or the Air Force Hospital, Bauchi.

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who sympathised with the victims, expressed satisfaction with the condition of General Hospital, Tafawa Balewa, assuring that his administration will continue to prioritise the health sector.

He commended the management of the hospital and people of the local government for the maintenance of the hospital through corporate social responsibility.

The Governor, who said that the hospital was the best among all the General Hospitals so far visited, however, identified inadequate manpower as the only challenge facing the hospital, promising that the issue will be tackled immediately.

He then expressed appreciation to the people of Tafawa Balewa local government for their massive turnout during his visit to the hospital, and assured them of his administration’s readiness to deliver on its campaign promises.