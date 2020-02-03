<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has directed the Accountant General of the State to immediately release the outstanding sum of N200 million for the month of December 2019 and January 2020 for immediate payment to all affected retired civil servants by Tuesday 4th February 2020.

The directive according to a press release signed and issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, was to prove that the payment of pension to both state and local government pensioners has not stopped as being insinuated and circulated in the social media.

Bala Mohammed according to the statement assured that he will not betray the good people of Bauchi State who have entrusted him with the enormous responsibility of governing the affairs of the state reiterating the commitment of his administration in doing the needful within the available resources to ensure the comfort and welfare of civil servants and retirees in the State.





The statement further contained that, “attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to what it considers as an unfounded rumor by some mischief makers who alleged that the state government has stopped the monthly mandatory payment of N100 Million outstanding gratuities for retired State Civil Servants in the last three months”.

“For the avoidance of doubt and in order to put the records straight, the Bauchi state government under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has settled the monthly mandatory payment of N100 million for state retirees up to the month of November 2019”, the statement explains.

It added that “Although it is only the payment for the month of December 2019 that is still pending due to the shortfall in revenue allocation for the month from the Federation Account. However, it should also be noted that the government is up to date in the monthly mandatory payment of the N100 million for the Local Government retirees”.