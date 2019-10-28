<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has condoled with the family of late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s family over the demise of his last surviving wife, Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Tafawa Balewa.

The deceased died on Sunday, October 27 in a Lagos hospital at the age of 85 years after a protracted illness.

Her funeral prayer takes place on Monday, October 28 at the Emir’s palace, Bauchi at 2 pm.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Mohammed in a press release issued on Monday stated that the Governor on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State commiserated with the families of the late Prime Minister.

The Governor described the death of Hajiya Aishatu as a great loss not only to her immediate family members, but to the people of Bauchi State and Nigeria in general.

While recalling the active participation and contributions of the late Prime Minister in the Nigerian project, Mohammed called on the people of the state to come out en mass and attend the funeral prayer of “our late mother as a mark of honour to the Balewa family in appreciation of the tremendous contributions and sacrifices he made to keep Nigeria as one indivisible and united country.”

The Governor prayed God to forgive her shortcomings, bless what she left behind, and grant her “Aljanna Firdausi and give her family, the people of Bauchi State and the entire nation the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The deceased left behind eight children and many grandchildren.