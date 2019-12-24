<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has assented the 2020 appropriation law of over N167bn as passed by State House of Assembly assuring that a budget implementation monitoring committee will be put in place.

While accenting to the bill on Tuesday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Bala Mohammed, stated that the approved allocations to every sector will be used as proposed stressing that it was in the move to develop the state that his PDP led administration decided to have a high capital expenditure budget than recurrent.

He added that the focus of the budget is on improving health, education and agricultural sectors saying that the present dilapidation in these sectors is no longer acceptable to him the need to urgently improve on them.

Bala Mohammed also reiterated that every area of leakages will be blocked to ensure that allocations were used for what they are meant for declaring that heads of MDAs will be held responsible for any act of deviation from the focus of the government.

The Governor also called on the State Assembly to also set up a budget implementation monitoring committee as part of its oversight functions in order to ensure effective service delivery because according to him governance is a collective effort.

He, therefore, commended the members for speedy deliberation and approval of the proposal submitted on the 10th of December, 2019 saying that it has further proven that the two arms are working in tandem for the good of the state irrespective of political parties differences.

Earlier while handing over the approved budget to the Governor, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman explained that the budget though very well scrutinised by the House, approved the sum proposed through sectoral movements were made.

The Speaker called on the Governor to ensure that the budget was diligently implemented saying that he has high hopes that if fully implemented the 2020 budget appropriation will change the face of the state positively.