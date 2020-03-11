<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Gover­nor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has ex­pressed concern over mismanagement of the state’s resources by previous admin­istrations of Mohammed Abu­bakar and Isa Yuguda, who allegedly looted assets and properties worth over a trillion naira.

Mohammed said that if the former governors are found wanting, they will be arrested and prosecuted with immedi­ate effect.

Governor Mohammed stated this on Tuesday while receiving members of the Assets and Funds Recovery Committee, which was constituted on July 12, 2019, who presented their report to him at the Council Chamber, Govern­ment House, Bauchi.

He stated that government of­ficials must be accountable and vowed to recover the money, as well as ensure the prosecution of the former governors and their of­ficials indicted by the committee.





The governor said that the state attorney general and some members of the committee will study the recommendations of the Assets Recovery Committee for full prosecution of those found wanting.

He applauded the committee for their outstanding performance and pledged to ensure full imple­mentation of the report at ensur­ing justice and equity.

Acting Chairman of the com­mittee, General Markus Koko (rtd), while handing over the re­port to the governor, said that the committee discovered various diversion of government’s prop­erties from 19 Ministries, Depart­ments and Agencies between 2007 and 2019 when M.A. Abubakar and Isa Yuguda served as gover­nors.