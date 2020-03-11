Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed concern over mismanagement of the state’s resources by previous administrations of Mohammed Abubakar and Isa Yuguda, who allegedly looted assets and properties worth over a trillion naira.
Mohammed said that if the former governors are found wanting, they will be arrested and prosecuted with immediate effect.
Governor Mohammed stated this on Tuesday while receiving members of the Assets and Funds Recovery Committee, which was constituted on July 12, 2019, who presented their report to him at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.
He stated that government officials must be accountable and vowed to recover the money, as well as ensure the prosecution of the former governors and their officials indicted by the committee.
The governor said that the state attorney general and some members of the committee will study the recommendations of the Assets Recovery Committee for full prosecution of those found wanting.
He applauded the committee for their outstanding performance and pledged to ensure full implementation of the report at ensuring justice and equity.
Acting Chairman of the committee, General Markus Koko (rtd), while handing over the report to the governor, said that the committee discovered various diversion of government’s properties from 19 Ministries, Departments and Agencies between 2007 and 2019 when M.A. Abubakar and Isa Yuguda served as governors.