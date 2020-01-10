<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has suspended the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi Local Government Area, Nura Dan Maishari’a for failure to deliver as expected.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, the suspension is to facilitate proper investigation into the allegations to enable government take final decision on the matter appropriately.

It stated that the government had observed with dismay, the caretaker chairnan’s lackadaisical attitude towards running the affairs of the local government.

According to the statement, in addition, government noted that the suspended chairman had not been engaging the local government stakeholders in managing the affairs of the council as the act violates the principles of representative government.





The Secretary to the State Government said currently Ningi local government is witnessing indiscriminate feeling of trees under his watch which is inimical to the avowed commitment of the present administration in combating desertification and environmental issues.

The statement said the suspended caretaker chairman also deliberately refused to recognize the appointed local government administrative secretary whose nomination was in the interest of the entire local government.

To this end, Governor Mohammed directed him to handover the mantle of the administration of the local government to his deputy along with all government’s property in his possession.