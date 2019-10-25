<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, told newsmen that his administration will spend N48. 1 billion to provide basic infrastructure in the state.

According to the Governor, some of the key projects are primary, secondary, non-formal and tertiary education, housing and construction of roads.

Mohammed disclosed this at a 3-day media retreat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s Press Corps in Bauchi State.

He said: “Let me reiterate the commitment of the government in continuing to meet the yearning and aspirations of our people. To this end, we will continue to bring developmental projects to the door-steps of all communities.

“On assumption of office, we have injected about N10.8 billion educational on the provision of infrastructure right from primary, secondary, non-formal and tertiary education.

“In the area of health, government has declared a state of emergency in the sector, in order to improve healthcare delivery. We have also paid all counterpart funds to the Bill and Melinda Gates, Dangote Foundations and other development partners. More so, we have issued a standing order to all the 20 Local Government Areas to contribute 1% of their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) to Bauchi State health care trust fund. It is our intention to rehabilitate, renovate and equip all our health institutions within our meagre resources.

“Fellow participants, in order to give more dividend of democracy to the good people of Bauchi State, government has awarded contracts for the construction of 92.6 kilometers roads across the state at the cost of N17.3 billion Naira.

“About 50% down payment has been paid and the completion period is between one year and a maximum of three years.”

On major achievements in the Agricultural sector, the governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Bauchi State Government House, Abubakar Kari, said the State also has a fertilizer and agro-chemical worth N600 million and the launching of agricultural policy of the State, which will take Bauchi farmers to the promised land.

He added: “On youth development, government has distributed 3,085 sprayers to trained youths on contract spray across the 323 wards of the State, over one thousad youths have graduated in non graduate component skills acquisition.

“In the area of infrastructure, government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the execution of Kujuru Solar Power Project at $100million, with the Kuwait government for investment of up to $20OMillion. We have also signed the Gwana Cement Factory at the cost of $864 million with an American Investment with over N2 billion in CRS. We have also signed agreement with Family Homes Funds for the provision of 2,500 housing units to be distributed across the State for a total cost of N15 Billion.”

In efforts towards ensuring zero tolerance for corruption in the state, the Governor said a high powered investigate public committee was set up for properties and funds Recovery.

The Chairman of the Press Corps, Mr. Attah Ikharo, urged journalists to always hold government to account of what democracy is all about.

Attah advised the FCT Administration not to rest until crime and criminalities were brought to the bearest minimum.