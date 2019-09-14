<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Executive Council has declared that all projects abandoned by the previous administrations in the state would be reviewed in order to ensure that they were completed to specifications for the development of the state.

The declaration was made by Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim while addressing Government House Correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting chaired by the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir yesterday.

During the briefing which was coordinated by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Ladan Salihu, at the Government House, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said that the Council’s decision to review the contracts was due to alleged fraudulent activities carried out during the contracts agreement.

He explained that the previous administration awarded road construction at over N500m per kilometer which according to him contravened contract guidelines.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim assured of the readiness of the administration led by Governor Bala Mohammed towards ensuring the execution of the qualitative projects for the wellbeing of the citizens.

On his part, the Commissioner of finance, Nura Manu Soro said that the Council also resolved to block all financial leakages in all the Ministries Departments and Agencies as well as increase the revenue generation base of the state.

Soro said that the issue of funding of all ongoing projects was discussed extensively to ensure that they were completed within time frame.