The Bauchi State government has returned the plots of land at BSADP Quarters earlier revoked by a committee set up to recover government properties allegedly illegally acquired by ex-officials to the owners.

It would be recalled that the committee under the chairmanship of Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa investigated land allocations made by the previous government at BSADP Quarters, which were revoked thereafter on the ground that they were illegally allocated.

Addressing journalists in his office on Thursday, Baba Abubakar Suleiman, the Director General (DG), Bauchi Geographic Information Service, said that Governor Mohammed Abubakar had directed a reviewed of the committee’s action.

According to Suleiman, findings revealed that the committee chairman did not carry out thorough investigation on the alleged illegal land allocation, but rushed to revoke the plots without consulting the service.

He said the governor has powers to approve or revoke land allocations, adding that the committee chairman had by his action, gone against the Land Use Act.