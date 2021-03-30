



In its efforts towards enhancing effective primary healthcare delivery services across the state, the Bauchi State Government has paid the sum of N320million as counterpart funding in the state.

The state Director of USAID funded Integrated Health Programme (IHP), Dr. Alhassan Siaka, who disclosed this while facilitating the media engagement in healthcare delivery workshop held in Misau in the state yesterday, said with such commitment by the state government, the objective of the project would be achieved.

Siaka explained that development partners, including USAID, UNICEF, CIDA, Dangote Foundation, Bill and Melinda Foundation and others, have pulled together the sum of N5billion, which would serve as technical support for the implementation of the programme for 2021/2022 period.

The IHP state director, who commended the Bauchi State Government for its commitment and efforts towards making quality healthcare services available to the citizens, said: “This can be seen in the prompt payment of the 2021 counterpart funding of N330 million in the primary healthcare basket fund. This is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment.”





He explained that the aim was to ensure that the primary healthcare delivery service was improved to minimise negative impact at that level of service delivery, stressing that if the primary healthcare coverage is strengthened, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the state will have less issues to handle.

While identifying the media as a veritable tool in shaping beliefs, attitude and perceived norms mitigating against access to primary healthcare delivery services in communities in the state, he said the primary objective of the USAID IHP intervention in Bauchi State was to strengthen the health systems and improve on quality of integrated primary health care services that would be all encompassing in the areas of reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health plus nutrition and malaria (RMNCH+NM).