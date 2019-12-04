<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bauchi State Government has reassured of its commitment towards supporting people living with disabilities as part of efforts to alleviate their suffering.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed gave the assurance while receiving members of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities at Government House in Bauchi on the celebration of this year’s International Day of People with Disabilities.

The Governor, who spoke through the PDP deputy chairman in the state, Bala Hadis, said that in order to cater to their needs, his administration would consider restoring the agency for the people with disabilities.

Mohammed, who pledged to come up with programmes beneficial to them, expressed concern over the challenges facing people with disabilities in the state.

“We are aware of the enormous challenges people living with disabilities face and as such, this government will come up with programmes and policies that will cater for the needs of persons living with disabilities in the state. The gesture is geared towards giving them a sense of belonging in this government,” the Governor said

Members of the group, who spoke during the courtesy visit, applauded the governor for giving attention to education sector in the state.

They used the medium to appeal to the state government to look into the possibility of restoring the agency for the people with disabilities.