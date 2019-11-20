<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Government has commenced a Public Hearing on the proposed 2020 budget in which critical stakeholders were involved as participants.

Speaking at the commencement of the public hearing on the proposed budget in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the State, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Amimu Hassan Gamawa, stated that conducting such an event would promote transparency and accountability throughout the entire budgetary process.

Gamawa said that when coming up with the idea of public hearings, the focus was to ensure that government policy is driven by the public and their interests. This is also known as a client based approach to implementation.

The Commissioner, who explained that the public hearings were designed to be conducted in the 3 Senatorial Districts of the state, said participants at the occasion included representatives of various groups such as youths, women, CSOs, and traditional leaders among others.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, it was conveyed that the Honourable Commissioner insisted that the Budget should not be a secret document.

The Commissioner said the resolve of the state government to conduct public hearings on the proposed 2020 budget is to increase and boost citizens’ participation in governance.

He said that to this end, members of the State House of Assembly, as required by the constitution, will be given the budget for their review and subsequent approval.