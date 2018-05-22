Not fewer than 4,300 orphans and vulnerable children in Bauchi State will benefit from the 2018 Salah clothing intervention across the 20 local government areas in the state.

Aisha Bamai, Information Officer, Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Bamai told NAN that the orphans and vulnerable children were identified using a mapping strategy which ensured that the most vulnerable were captured.

She said that Bauchi Local Government Area would receive 500 pieces of clothing items for distribution while the remaining 19 would receive 200 pieces each.

She said: “The beneficiaries were identified using the mapping strategy employed by the agency to ensure that the most vulnerable children are targeted.

“The clothing items include Shadda material, wrappers and hijabs (head covering) for the girls. This is to ensure they celebrate the Sallah looking good and happy like their peers.”

Bamai said that the agency was also working to provide succour to the orphans and vulnerable children in the areas of health, education, shelter, nutrition and economy.

The information officer said that BASOVCA had drawn up a vulnerability index form to identify the most vulnerable of the children in these areas so as to extend assistance to them.