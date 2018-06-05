Bauchi State government has adopted digital payment system to fish out ghost workers in the state government’s payroll.

Speaking at a briefing yesterday, the Head of Service, Alhaji Liman Bello, who was represented by a director in the agency, recounted the benefits of the policy since its implementation in the state.

He said: “The policy is not meant to witch hunt any civil servant in the state. It is a reform that will help the government to serve the people better and pay salaries as and when due.”

Alhaji Bello, however, regretted the illegal deductions in some workers’ salaries and assured civil servants that all issues will be addressed.

He added: “We are aware that some unnecessary deductions were made during payment of last month’s salaries, which was not intended. I assure you that very soon everyone will receive his due pay.”

On his part, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state, Mr. Hasimu Gital, commended the state government on its new policy, saying it had helped to bring back sanity in the payroll system.